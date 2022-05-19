US Markets
Euronav says shareholder CMB fails to get directors onto board

Juliette Portala
Diana Mandiá
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NADEN

Euronav said on Thursday that its shareholders had rejected Compagnie Maritime Belge's (CMB) proposal to nominate three supervisory board members at its annual general meeting.

The Belgian oil tanker and storage operator, which is attempting a $4.2 billion merger with smaller Oslo-listed rival Frontline FRO.OL, has been caught in a clash with its majority shareholder CMB, which opposes the tie-up.

CMB had proposed appointing three non-independent directors for election to the supervisory board, who were not selected by shareholders, Euronav said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that the directors it had proposed had been confirmed.

Euronav said it was still waiting for the nomination of a new chairman for the supervisory board.

Ahead of the AGM, CMB and Norwegian-born billionaire investor John Fredriksen, who is the largest shareholder in Frontline and the second biggest in Euronav, had built their stakes in Euronav, each trying to accumulate a larger holding.

If the merger with Frontline goes through on Thursday, Euronav owners will get 59% of the combined group, which is expected to ease the low-carbon transition for both firms and cut costs, while Frontline owners will hold the remaining 41%.

Shares in Euronav were up 1.7% at 1157 GMT.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Diana Mandiá, Editing by Alexander Smith)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

