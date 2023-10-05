Euronav says CMB offers to buy 26% stake, shares surge

Adds details of offer paragraphs 3 - 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Euronav shareholder CMB is offering to acquire Frontline's FRO.OL 26.12% stake in the company for $18.43 per share, which will be followed by a mandatory public offer at the same price, Euronav said in statement.

Shares of oil tanker company Euronav jumped around 18% as trading reopened at 1330 GMT. Shares were suspended earlier in the day after spiking on media reports about the company going private.

Shares traded at a 14.57 euros ($15.34) prior to the suspension.

The proposed transaction would also involve peer and shareholder Frontline acquiring 24 VLCC tankers from the Euronav fleet for $2.35 billion, Euronav said. "The discussions between the parties are well advanced. However, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement."

The successful completion of the deal would end the arbitration action initiated against Frontline by Euronav in response to the Oslo-traded company's decision to scrap a $4.2 billion planned merger between both companies, which would have created the world's largest publicly listed tanker company.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

