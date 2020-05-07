Euronav reports record Q1, sees strong demand for tankers in 2020

Contributor
Charles Regnier Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NADEN

Belgian tanker operator Euronav reported record first-quarter results on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its vessels, with management saying it believes this would further continue in 2020.

Euronav, one of the largest tanker companies in the world, reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at $327.9 million, up from $125.3 million in the same period year ago.

"Demand for tanker shipping is currently high and management believes will continue, albeit likely to remain volatile, throughout 2020," Euronav said in a statement.

It added that the severe drop in demand for transportation is so far over-compensated by demand for storage of crude oil onboard vessels.

