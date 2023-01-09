Stocks
Euronav NV Shares Close the Day 15.3% Lower - Daily Wrap

January 09, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Euronav NV (EURN) shares closed today 15.3% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 6.5% year-to-date, up 75.8% over the past 12 months, and up 119.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.7%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $16.90 and as low as $14.90 this week.
  • Shares closed 35.7% below its 52-week high and 72.2% above its 52-week low.
  • Trading volume this week was 11.2% higher than the 10-day average and 23.1% higher than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.6.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
  • The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance



