Euronav NV (EURN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Euronav NV (EURN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EURN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EURN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.9, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EURN was $9.9, representing a -11.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.20 and a 31.13% increase over the 52 week low of $7.55.

EURN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). EURN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports EURN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -170.67%, compared to an industry average of -6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eurn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

