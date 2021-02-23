Euronav NV (EURN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Euronav NV (EURN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EURN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -93.62% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EURN was $9.23, representing a -25.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.47 and a 28.11% increase over the 52 week low of $7.21.

EURN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). EURN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports EURN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -113.19%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EURN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EURN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EURN as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund (DLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DLS with an increase of 18.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EURN at 1.15%.

