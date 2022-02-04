Euronav (EURN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.13, changing hands as high as $9.23 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.55 per share, with $11.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.