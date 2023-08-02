Euronav (EURN) Price Target Increased by 9.97% to 20.89

The average one-year price target for Euronav (NYSE:EURN) has been revised to 20.89 / share. This is an increase of 9.97% from the prior estimate of 19.00 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.58 to a high of 26.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.54% from the latest reported closing price of 16.51 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronav. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EURN is 0.17%, a decrease of 32.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.38% to 42,285K shares. The put/call ratio of EURN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
M&g Investment Management holds 4,009K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 3.12% over the last quarter.
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 2,501K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 94.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 1,838.10% over the last quarter.
DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,418K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares, representing a decrease of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 11.47% over the last quarter.
FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 1,881K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385K shares, representing a decrease of 26.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 15.47% over the last quarter.
Barclays holds 1,675K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,969K shares, representing a decrease of 77.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 56,867.15% over the last quarter.
Euronav Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Euronav is a Belgium international shipping enterprise which focuses on oil transport by sea.
