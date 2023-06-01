Euronav (EBR:EURN) Price Target Decreased by 6.92% to 18.23

The average one-year price target for Euronav (EBR:EURN) has been revised to 18.23 / share. This is an decrease of 6.92% from the prior estimate of 19.59 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.15 to a high of 24.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.32% from the latest reported closing price of 13.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronav. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EURN is 0.20%, a decrease of 33.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.06% to 42,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 4,009K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 3.12% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,033K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 94.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 1,357.02% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 2,501K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 94.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 1,838.10% over the last quarter.

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 2,486K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 33.17% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 1,881K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385K shares, representing a decrease of 26.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 15.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.