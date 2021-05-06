Euronav delivers Q1 beat but remains in rough seas

May 6 (Reuters) - Belgian tanker operator Euronav EUAV.BR on Thursday reported higher-than-feared first-quarter earnings, despite continued pressure on the freight market amid slower recovery and restricted crude supply.

The group, one of the largest tanker companies in the world, posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $28.6 million, down from $327.9 million a year earlier but above a Refinitiv forecast of $23.9 million.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing by Jason Neely)

