Euronav Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EURN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.09, changing hands as low as $9.90 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading off about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Euronav NV 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.21 per share, with $13.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.93.

