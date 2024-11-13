Euromax Resources Closes Private Placement Successfully

Euromax Resources (TSE:EOX) has released an update.
Euromax Resources has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately C$1.78 million through the issuance of over 118 million common shares. The funds will be used for various administrative and operational costs, with a portion allocated to salaries and project working capital.
