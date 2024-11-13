Euromax Resources Closes Private Placement Successfully

Euromax Resources (TSE:EOX) has released an update.

Euromax Resources has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately C$1.78 million through the issuance of over 118 million common shares. The funds will be used for various administrative and operational costs, with a portion allocated to salaries and project working capital.

For further insights into TSE:EOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.