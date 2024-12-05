Eurolog Canola Announces Strategic Asset Sale

Eurolog Canola Socimi SAU (FR:MLCAN) has released an update.
Eurolog Canola Socimi SAU has announced the sale of a logistic platform located in Borriol, Castellón de la Plana, to CROSSBAY II SPANISH PROPCO IV, S.L., or a related group company. This transaction involves the company’s subsidiary, Eurolog Levante, and is part of its strategic asset management decisions.
