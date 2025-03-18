EuroHoldings Ltd. Completes Spin-Off from Euroseas Ltd. and Begins Trading on NASDAQ under Symbol "EHLD"

EuroHoldings Ltd. completes spin-off from Euroseas Ltd., trading on NASDAQ under "EHLD" with a focus on older vessels.

EuroHoldings Ltd. announced the completion of its spin-off from Euroseas Ltd., with its shares beginning trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "EHLD" as of March 18, 2025. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the separation, highlighting its potential to enhance value for shareholders by allowing both companies to pursue distinct investment strategies. Euroseas will focus on modern, fuel-efficient container vessels, while EuroHoldings, with no debt and stable cash flows, aims to invest in older vessels and explore other maritime opportunities. EuroHoldings manages a fleet of two feeder containerships, totaling 40,882 dwt and 3,171 TEU, and is managed by Eurobulk Ltd. The company cautioned that statements regarding its future plans are subject to risks and uncertainties.

The successful spin-off from Euroseas Ltd. allows EuroHoldings to operate as an independent publicly listed company, potentially unlocking value for shareholders.

EuroHoldings features a solid balance sheet with no debt, positioning the company for growth and stability in its future investments.

The company has contracted cash flows, supporting its operational sustainability and financial health.

EuroHoldings' strategy focuses on expanding its fleet with older vessels and other maritime opportunities, which may enhance its market position and profitability.

The company is newly formed and relies on older vessels, which may raise concerns about its long-term competitiveness and growth compared to firms focusing on modern, fuel-efficient fleets.

The reliance on time charter agreements presents uncertainty regarding future cash flows and operational stability, especially if market rates fluctuate below contracted rates.

The spin-off from Euroseas Ltd. may signal to investors that the company has struggled to capitalize on synergies or streamline operations effectively, leading to questions about its future performance.

What is EuroHoldings Ltd.?

EuroHoldings Ltd. is a publicly listed company focused on seaborne transportation, established after a spin-off from Euroseas Ltd.

When did EuroHoldings begin trading on NASDAQ?

The shares of EuroHoldings Ltd. commenced trading on NASDAQ on March 18, 2025, under the symbol "EHLD."

What vessels are part of EuroHoldings' fleet?

EuroHoldings' fleet includes two feeder containership vessels with a total cargo capacity of 40,882 dwt or 3,171 teu.

Who manages EuroHoldings' operations?

The operations of EuroHoldings Ltd. are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., a certified ship management company.

What is the growth strategy of EuroHoldings?

EuroHoldings plans to grow by investing in older vessels and evaluating other maritime opportunities, aiming to create shareholder value.

ATHENS, Greece, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroHoldings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD) (“EuroHoldings” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of ocean-going vessels and provider of seaborne transportation, announced today that it has completed its spin-off from Euroseas Ltd. The Company’s shares commenced trading as of March 18, 2025, on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EHLD.”







Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroHoldings commented



: “We are extremely excited with the spin-off of Euroseas’ oldest containerships into a separate publicly listed company, EuroHoldings Ltd. We believe that this transaction will create further value for the shareholders of both Euroseas and EuroHoldings by allowing each company to pursue its own investment strategy, providing additional options to its shareholders.





“Euroseas will continue growing as a pure container owner focusing on modern fuel-efficient feeder and intermediate vessels while EuroHoldings, a company with a very solid balance sheet, no debt and contracted cash flows will look to grow by investing in older vessels in the containership and other sectors and also evaluating other maritime opportunities.”







Fleet Profile:







After the spin-off, the EuroHoldings Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:











Name









Type









Dwt









TEU









Year Built









Employment (*)









TCE Rate ($/day)













Container Carriers



































JOANNA(*)





Feeder





22,301





1,732





1999





TC until Mar-26,





then until Sep-26,





then until Nov-26





$19,000





$9,500





$16,500









AEGEAN EXPRESS(*)





Feeder





18,581





1,439





1997





TC until Nov-25





$16,700











Total Container Carriers on the Water









2









40,882









3,171























Notes: (*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; period to Nov-2026 is at the option of the charterer.







About EuroHoldings Ltd.







EuroHoldings Ltd. was incorporated on March 20, 2024 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) to serve as the holding company of three of its vessel-owning subsidiaries. Shares of EuroHoldings Ltd. were distributed to Euroseas Ltd. shareholders on March 17, 2025.





EuroHoldings Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. The Company’s operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd. an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. The Company has a fleet of two feeder containership vessels with a cargo capacity of 40,882 dwt, or 3,171 teu.





EuroHoldings Ltd. is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EHLD”.











Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Visit our website



www.euroholdings.gr













Company Contact









Investor Relations / Financial Media











Athina Atalioti





Chief Financial Officer





EuroHoldings Ltd.





Messogiou Thallasis 4 & Evropis





151 24, Maroussi, Greece





Tel. (+30) 211 1804005





E-mail:



info@euroholdings.gr







Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



euroholdings@capitallink.com









