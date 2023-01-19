EuroGroup Laminations to launch IPO in Milan next month

January 19, 2023 — 01:42 am EST

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italy's EuroGroup Laminations plans to list on Milan bourse as the manufacturer of key electric motors components tries to speed up its expansion plans and give further boost to the growing electric vehicles (EV) market.

The industrial group said in a statement on Thursday that the initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to start next month, would consist of newly-issued shares for up to 250 million euros ($269.95 million) as well as existing shares offered by several shareholders including a vehicle of French private equity group Tikehau Capital TKOO.PA.

($1 = 0.9261 euros)

