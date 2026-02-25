EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. (BIT:EGLA) Price Target Decreased by 39.39% to 2.38

The average one-year price target for EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. (BIT:EGLA) has been revised to €2.38 / share. This is a decrease of 39.39% from the prior estimate of €3.93 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.57 to a high of €4.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.28% from the latest reported closing price of €1.44 / share.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. Maintains 6.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.03%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGLA is 0.05%, an increase of 46.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.40% to 359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 202K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MYINX - MainStay MacKay International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 53K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLA by 28.05% over the last quarter.

GIEYX - INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 69.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGLA by 2.08% over the last quarter.

