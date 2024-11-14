EuroGroup Laminations Sees Growth in EV Market and Expands in India

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A (IT:EGLA) has released an update.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. reported a slight increase in revenues to €649 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong growth in the EV & Automotive segment and impressive gains in the Chinese market. The company also finalized the acquisition of Kumar Precision Stampings, enhancing its position in the Indian market and expanding its business scope to magnetic laminations for transformers. Despite challenges in the European industrial sector, EuroGroup’s strategic moves and market focus position it well for future growth.

For further insights into IT:EGLA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.