EuroGroup Laminations Sees Growth in EV Market and Expands in India

November 14, 2024 — 01:47 pm EST

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A (IT:EGLA) has released an update.

EuroGroup Laminations S.p.A. reported a slight increase in revenues to €649 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong growth in the EV & Automotive segment and impressive gains in the Chinese market. The company also finalized the acquisition of Kumar Precision Stampings, enhancing its position in the Indian market and expanding its business scope to magnetic laminations for transformers. Despite challenges in the European industrial sector, EuroGroup’s strategic moves and market focus position it well for future growth.

