Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Unveils Lower Cost COVID-19 PCR Test

(RTTNews) - Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics, affiliated to Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF.PK, EUFI.PA), announced Wednesday the launch of lower cost highly accurate COVID-19 PCR test.

The test will be offered through its network of U.S. laboratories, including Viracor Eurofins beginning mid-August.

The company said its pooled PCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 can significantly reduce the price per PCR test for clients.

Pooling can be used to continuously and cost-effectively monitor prescreened, low-risk groups that show a low prevalence of COVID-19 infection. It can also be used as part of surveillance testing for positive individuals in quarantine.

In pooled testing, Eurofins will pool five specimens and then test a single PCR assay while retaining the original, individual samples. Results are typically provided within 24-48 hours.

If SARS-CoV-2 is detected in the pool, individual PCR tests will be performed to definitively identify the individual sample that were positive. If there is no virus detected in the pool, no further testing is required.

According to the company, weekly or bi-weekly pooling in combination with other Eurofins' SARS-CoV-2 antibody, surface, wastewater, air and used mask assays, can help organisations reduce the risk of the current pandemic for significantly less than using regular PCR tests.

Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics division submitted its pooling assay to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization on July 24. Eurofins started PCR pooling tests in Germany in early July 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.