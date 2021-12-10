Eurofins Scientific To Buy Genetic Lab - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF.PK) said that it has reached a deal with Transgenic Inc to acquire Genetic Lab Co., Ltd. or "G Lab", a molecular biology based testing provider for diagnostics, biomarker development and drug discovery.

G Lab employs over 70 staff and generated revenues of over 13 million euros in the financial year ending March 2021.

G Lab also provides diversified testing services supporting biomarker development for companion drugs. Since March 2020, G Lab has played an important role in the COVID-19 response in Japan, by facilitating PCR testing, and supporting Hokkaido prefecture and Sapporo city with their COVID-19 testing programs.

