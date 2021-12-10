Markets

Eurofins Scientific To Buy Genetic Lab - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF.PK) said that it has reached a deal with Transgenic Inc to acquire Genetic Lab Co., Ltd. or "G Lab", a molecular biology based testing provider for diagnostics, biomarker development and drug discovery.

G Lab employs over 70 staff and generated revenues of over 13 million euros in the financial year ending March 2021.

G Lab also provides diversified testing services supporting biomarker development for companion drugs. Since March 2020, G Lab has played an important role in the COVID-19 response in Japan, by facilitating PCR testing, and supporting Hokkaido prefecture and Sapporo city with their COVID-19 testing programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular