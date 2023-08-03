Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) Price Target Decreased by 5.69% to 66.72

The average one-year price target for Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) has been revised to 66.72 / share. This is an decrease of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 70.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from the latest reported closing price of 59.38 / share.

Eurofins Scientific SE Maintains 1.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurofins Scientific SE. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERF is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.29% to 34,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,078K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 80.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 345.28% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 2,554K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,855K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 0.96% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,661K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,617K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 2.62% over the last quarter.

