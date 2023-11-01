Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) Price Target Decreased by 5.17% to 62.56

The average one-year price target for Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) has been revised to 62.56 / share. This is an decrease of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 65.96 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.79% from the latest reported closing price of 47.83 / share.

Eurofins Scientific SE Maintains 2.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurofins Scientific SE. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERF is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 34,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,061K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,390K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing an increase of 51.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 90.03% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 2,554K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,013K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 24.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 18.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,632K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

