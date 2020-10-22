Eurofins Scientific Q3 Organic Revenue Growth At 22.7% - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF.PK) reported that its third quarter revenues rose 21.0% year-on-year to 1.41 billion euros. Organic growth was at 22.7%, for the quarter.

For the first nine months, revenues rose 12.0% to 3.74 billion euros. Organic growth was at 11.1%, for the period.

For fiscal 2022, the Group projects: 5.7 billion euros revenue, 1.35 billion euros adjusted EBITDA and 800 million euros Free Cash Flow to the Firm. The Group is optimistic about continued 5% organic growth and margin and FCFF increases beyond this. The Group said its 2020 and 2021 objectives were unchanged but actual results could be significantly higher, especially in 2020.

