Eurofins Scientific launches prescription-free COVID-19 test

March 1 (Reuters) - French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins Scientific EUFI.PA on Monday announced the launch of a prescription-free at-home COVID-19 PCR test.

It said the tests could be ordered online and bought at pharmacies across the United States.

The group, which has launched an array of COVID-19 testing products, also reported 2020 results ahead of its own targets as it adjusted its 2022 guidance and posted new goals for 2023.

