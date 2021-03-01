Eurofins Scientific launches prescription-free COVID-19 test

Sarah Morland Reuters
French laboratories and diagnostics company Eurofins Scientific on Monday announced the launch of a prescription-free at-home COVID-19 PCR test.

It said the tests could be ordered online and bought at pharmacies across the United States.

The group, which has launched an array of COVID-19 testing products, also reported 2020 results ahead of its own targets as it adjusted its 2022 guidance and posted new goals for 2023.

