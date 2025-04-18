Is EUROFINS SCIENT (ERFSF) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. EUROFINS SCIENT (ERFSF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EUROFINS SCIENT is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1002 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EUROFINS SCIENT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERFSF's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ERFSF has gained about 9.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.6%. This means that EUROFINS SCIENT is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Genelux Corporation (GNLX). The stock is up 11.4% year-to-date.

For Genelux Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EUROFINS SCIENT belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3% this year, meaning that ERFSF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Genelux Corporation falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 508 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to EUROFINS SCIENT and Genelux Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

