Eurofins Launches Upgraded RT-PCR Kit To Identify Mutations Associated With SARS-CoV-2 Variants

(RTTNews) - Eurofins Technologies said that it has launched its GSD NovaType II, the company's upgraded RT-PCR kit for the identification of mutations associated with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

The first GSD NovaType RT-PCR kit was launched in February 2021. The new GSD NovaType II kit can now detect the N501Y and E484K mutations common to most VOC or Variants Of Concern and the K417N mutation--specific to B.1.351 first identified in South Africa.

The GSD NovaType II kit delivers results under two hours.

The company noted that GSD NovaType II SARS-CoV-2 kit contains specific primers and probes for amplification and simultaneous detection of specific RNA sequences which represent specific SARS-CoV-2 S gene variants. It is delivered in a ready-to-use format with optional interpretation software. The assay has been validated on the AriaMx and AriaDx qPCR platforms from Agilent Technologies and will soon be validated on additional thermocyclers. The assay is currently for Research Use Only, but the CE-IVD mark is expected shortly.

