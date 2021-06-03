Markets

Eurofins Launches PCR Assay For Detection Of Variants Of SARS-CoV-2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Eurofins Technologies (ERFSF.PK) said that it has launched its GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay, developed for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern including B.1.617 (India), B.1.427/B.1.429 (California/USA), B.1.351 (South Africa) or P.1 (Brazil).

The assay facilitates the identification of the relevant mutations E484Q, E484K and L452R in one reaction combined with the simultaneous discrimination from the S gene E484 wildtype variant.

The company noted that GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 will be available as a research-use-only kit by the 9th of June. A CE marked version is expected by the second half of June.

Eurofins Technologies is committed to continue to rapidly adapt its product offering to the meet the evolving challenges of SARS-CoV-2.

