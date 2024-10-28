News & Insights

EuroEyes Reports 8% Decline in Q3 Surgeries

October 28, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited (HK:1846) has released an update.

EuroEyes International Eye Clinic Limited reported a decrease of 8% in the total number of eye surgeries for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with 6,445 procedures conducted. The decline is attributed to weak consumer sentiment in China and Europe, though the company remains optimistic about a return to growth. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

