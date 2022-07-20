EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shareholders have earned a 26% CAGR over the last three years

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 58% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 101% higher than it was. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

EuroDry became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:EDRY Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how EuroDry has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

EuroDry shareholders are down 28% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 16%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 26% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - EuroDry has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course EuroDry may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

