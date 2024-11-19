News & Insights

EuroDry Ltd Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 19, 2024 — 11:01 pm EST

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EuroDry Ltd., a company specializing in drybulk vessel ownership and seaborne transportation, operates in the dry cargo shipping market with a fleet of 13 vessels. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, EuroDry Ltd. revealed net revenues of $14.7 million, a significant increase from the previous year, but recorded a net loss of $4.2 million attributable to shareholders. The company also highlighted a refinancing of loans, enhancing cash reserves and reducing interest costs. Key financial metrics for the quarter showed an adjusted net loss of $3.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million, impacted by market conditions and drydocking costs. Looking ahead, EuroDry’s management remains cautiously optimistic about market improvements in 2025, focusing on enhancing fleet operations and exploring investment opportunities in vessel acquisitions.

