EuroDry Ltd. Announces Sale of M/V Tasos for Demolition, Enhancing Liquidity and Growth Opportunities

EuroDry Ltd. announced the sale of M/V Tasos for demolition, enhancing liquidity and enabling future investment opportunities.
Quiver AI Summary
EuroDry Ltd. has announced the sale of its oldest vessel, M/V Tasos, a 75,100 dwt drybulk carrier built in 2000, for approximately $5 million, with delivery expected between mid-February and mid-March 2025. The sale is anticipated to generate a gain of around $2.1 million, enhancing the company’s liquidity and allowing it to pursue new investment opportunities. Following this transaction, EuroDry's fleet will consist of 12 vessels, including Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax drybulk carriers, totaling a cargo capacity of 843,402 dwt, with plans for future expansions. The company emphasized its strategic management and operational oversight as it continues to navigate the drybulk shipping market.
Potential Positives
- EuroDry has signed an agreement to sell the M/V Tasos for approximately $5 million, which will increase the company’s liquidity.
- The sale is expected to generate a gain of approximately $2.1 million, equating to about $0.75 per share, positively impacting shareholder value.
- This strategic move allows EuroDry to avoid the costs associated with a fifth special survey on the aging vessel.
- The proceeds from the sale will enable the company to capitalize on new investment opportunities swiftly, enhancing its growth potential in the market.
Potential Negatives
- Sale of M/V Tasos indicates a reduction in fleet size and a shift towards older vessels, which could affect future operational capacity and revenue potential.
- The vessel's need for a costly fifth special survey raises concerns about potential maintenance costs for the remaining older vessels in the fleet.
- The press release primarily highlights a short-term liquidity improvement, which may mask underlying structural issues in the long-term growth strategy of the company.
FAQ
What vessel has EuroDry Ltd. sold recently?
EuroDry Ltd. has sold the M/V Tasos, a 75,100 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2000.
How much did EuroDry Ltd. sell M/V Tasos for?
The M/V Tasos was sold for approximately $5 million.
What is the expected financial impact of the sale?
The sale is expected to result in a gain of about $2.1 million, or approximately $0.75 per share.
How many vessels does EuroDry Ltd. have after this sale?
After the sale of M/V Tasos, EuroDry Ltd. has a fleet of 12 vessels.
What are EuroDry Ltd.'s future plans after the sale?
EuroDry plans to use the proceeds to enhance liquidity and pursue accretive investment opportunities in the sector.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$EDRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $EDRY stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LINDEN THOMAS ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 4,289 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,036
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 2,900 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,450
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,190
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,336 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,388
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,235 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,317
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,160
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,100
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell M/V Tasos, a 75,100 dwt drybulk vessel, built in 2000, for demolition, for approximately $5 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers, an unaffiliated third party, between mid-February and mid-March 2025, upon completion of her present charter.
Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry, commented
:
“We are pleased to announce our agreement to sell of our M/V Tasos, the eldest Panamax-size bulker of our fleet which was due for a costly fifth special survey, for recycling. As a result of this sale, we expect to book a gain of approximately $2.1 million, or about $0.75 per share. The net proceeds of this sale will increase our near-term liquidity and enable us to quickly capitalize on accretive investment opportunities in the sector, when they arise, for the benefit of our shareholders.”
Fleet Profile:
The EuroDry Ltd. fleet profile, after the sale of M/V Tasos, is as follows:
Name
Type
Dwt
Year
Built
Employment(*)
TCE Rate ($/day)
Dry Bulk Vessels
EKATERINI
Kamsarmax
82,000
2018
TC until Mar-25
Hire 105.5% of the Average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC index (**)
XENIA
Kamsarmax
82,000
2016
TC until Apr-25
Hire 108% of the Average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC index(**)
ALEXANDROS P.
Ultramax
63,500
2017
TC until Mar-25
$12,000
CHRISTOS K***
Ultramax
63,197
2015
TC until Mar-25
$5,300
YANNIS PITTAS
Ultramax
63,177
2014
TC until Feb-25
$5,000
MARIA***
Ultramax
63,153
2015
TC until Feb-25
$6,100
GOOD HEART
Ultramax
62,996
2014
TC until Mar-25
$7,300
MOLYVOS LUCK
Supramax
57,924
2014
TC until Mar-25
$5,900
EIRINI P
Panamax
76,466
2004
TC until Mar-25
$5,350
SANTA CRUZ
Panamax
76,440
2005
TC until Apr-25
$6,200
STARLIGHT
Panamax
75,845
2004
TC until Feb-25
$4,650
BLESSED LUCK
Panamax
76,704
2004
TC until Mar-25
$1,700
Total Dry Bulk Vessels
12
843,402
Vessels under construction
Type
Dwt
To be delivered
SBC XY164
Ultramax
63,500
Q2 2027
SBC XY166
Ultramax
63,500
Q3 2027
Total under construction
2
127,000
Note:
(*) Represents the earliest redelivery date
(**) The average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC Index is an index based on five Panamax time charter routes.
(***) Vessel is 61% owned by EuroDry Ltd.
About EuroDry Ltd.
EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.
EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements.
After the sale of M/V Tasos, the Company has a fleet of 12 vessels, including 2 Kamsarmax drybulk, 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 12 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 843,402 dwt. On a fully delivered basis, the Company’s fleet will increase to 14 drybulk ships with a cargo capacity of about 970,402 dwt.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for dry bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Visit our website
www.eurodry.gr
Company Contact
Investor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
EuroDry Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail:
aha@eurodry.gr
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail:
eurodry@capitallink.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.