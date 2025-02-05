EuroDry Ltd. Announces Sale of M/V Tasos for Demolition, Enhancing Liquidity and Growth Opportunities

EuroDry Ltd. announced the sale of M/V Tasos for demolition, enhancing liquidity and enabling future investment opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

EuroDry Ltd. has announced the sale of its oldest vessel, M/V Tasos, a 75,100 dwt drybulk carrier built in 2000, for approximately $5 million, with delivery expected between mid-February and mid-March 2025. The sale is anticipated to generate a gain of around $2.1 million, enhancing the company’s liquidity and allowing it to pursue new investment opportunities. Following this transaction, EuroDry's fleet will consist of 12 vessels, including Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax drybulk carriers, totaling a cargo capacity of 843,402 dwt, with plans for future expansions. The company emphasized its strategic management and operational oversight as it continues to navigate the drybulk shipping market.

Potential Positives

EuroDry has signed an agreement to sell the M/V Tasos for approximately $5 million, which will increase the company’s liquidity.

The sale is expected to generate a gain of approximately $2.1 million, equating to about $0.75 per share, positively impacting shareholder value.

This strategic move allows EuroDry to avoid the costs associated with a fifth special survey on the aging vessel.

The proceeds from the sale will enable the company to capitalize on new investment opportunities swiftly, enhancing its growth potential in the market.

Potential Negatives

Sale of M/V Tasos indicates a reduction in fleet size and a shift towards older vessels, which could affect future operational capacity and revenue potential.

The vessel's need for a costly fifth special survey raises concerns about potential maintenance costs for the remaining older vessels in the fleet.

The press release primarily highlights a short-term liquidity improvement, which may mask underlying structural issues in the long-term growth strategy of the company.

FAQ

What vessel has EuroDry Ltd. sold recently?

EuroDry Ltd. has sold the M/V Tasos, a 75,100 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2000.

How much did EuroDry Ltd. sell M/V Tasos for?

The M/V Tasos was sold for approximately $5 million.

What is the expected financial impact of the sale?

The sale is expected to result in a gain of about $2.1 million, or approximately $0.75 per share.

How many vessels does EuroDry Ltd. have after this sale?

After the sale of M/V Tasos, EuroDry Ltd. has a fleet of 12 vessels.

What are EuroDry Ltd.'s future plans after the sale?

EuroDry plans to use the proceeds to enhance liquidity and pursue accretive investment opportunities in the sector.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell M/V Tasos, a 75,100 dwt drybulk vessel, built in 2000, for demolition, for approximately $5 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers, an unaffiliated third party, between mid-February and mid-March 2025, upon completion of her present charter.







Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry, commented





:



“We are pleased to announce our agreement to sell of our M/V Tasos, the eldest Panamax-size bulker of our fleet which was due for a costly fifth special survey, for recycling. As a result of this sale, we expect to book a gain of approximately $2.1 million, or about $0.75 per share. The net proceeds of this sale will increase our near-term liquidity and enable us to quickly capitalize on accretive investment opportunities in the sector, when they arise, for the benefit of our shareholders.”







Fleet Profile:







The EuroDry Ltd. fleet profile, after the sale of M/V Tasos, is as follows:











Name









Type









Dwt









Year





Built









Employment(*)









TCE Rate ($/day)















Dry Bulk Vessels

































EKATERINI





Kamsarmax





82,000





2018





TC until Mar-25





Hire 105.5% of the Average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC index (**)









XENIA





Kamsarmax





82,000





2016





TC until Apr-25





Hire 108% of the Average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC index(**)









ALEXANDROS P.





Ultramax





63,500





2017





TC until Mar-25





$12,000









CHRISTOS K***





Ultramax





63,197





2015





TC until Mar-25





$5,300









YANNIS PITTAS





Ultramax





63,177





2014





TC until Feb-25





$5,000









MARIA***





Ultramax





63,153





2015





TC until Feb-25





$6,100









GOOD HEART





Ultramax





62,996





2014





TC until Mar-25





$7,300









MOLYVOS LUCK





Supramax





57,924





2014





TC until Mar-25





$5,900









EIRINI P





Panamax





76,466





2004





TC until Mar-25





$5,350









SANTA CRUZ





Panamax





76,440





2005





TC until Apr-25





$6,200









STARLIGHT





Panamax





75,845





2004





TC until Feb-25





$4,650









BLESSED LUCK





Panamax





76,704





2004





TC until Mar-25





$1,700











Total Dry Bulk Vessels









12













843,402







































Vessels under construction











Type









Dwt









To be delivered











SBC XY164





Ultramax





63,500





Q2 2027









SBC XY166





Ultramax





63,500





Q3 2027











Total under construction









2









127,000



















Note:





(*) Represents the earliest redelivery date





(**) The average Baltic Kamsarmax P5TC Index is an index based on five Panamax time charter routes.





(***) Vessel is 61% owned by EuroDry Ltd.











About EuroDry Ltd.







EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.









EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements.









After the sale of M/V Tasos, the Company has a fleet of 12 vessels, including 2 Kamsarmax drybulk, 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 12 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 843,402 dwt. On a fully delivered basis, the Company’s fleet will increase to 14 drybulk ships with a cargo capacity of about 970,402 dwt.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for dry bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Company Contact









Investor Relations / Financial Media











Tasos Aslidis





Chief Financial Officer





EuroDry Ltd.





11 Canterbury Lane,





Watchung, NJ 07069





Tel. (908) 301-9091





E-mail:



aha@eurodry.gr







Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



eurodry@capitallink.com









