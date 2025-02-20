EuroDry Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 24, 2025

EuroDry Ltd. will announce Q4 2024 financial results on February 24, 2025, with a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

EuroDry Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on February 24, 2025, before the New York market opens. The company's management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, with participants encouraged to join by dialing in 10 minutes early. Access details and an option to register for a quicker connection are provided, along with a link to the archived audio and presentation slides available on EuroDry's website. Established in 2018, EuroDry operates a fleet of 12 drybulk vessels and offers seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, with plans to expand its fleet to 14 vessels.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial results release indicates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

Scheduled conference call allows for direct interaction between management and investors, enhancing shareholder engagement.

The increase in fleet size projected to 14 drybulk ships signifies growth potential for the company.

Company's established certifications (ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004) reflect a commitment to quality and environmental management, which can enhance corporate reputation.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results on February 24, 2025, may indicate an upcoming negative performance, raising concerns from investors about the company's financial health.

The scheduled conference call suggests that there may be significant details regarding the fourth quarter results that investors need to be aware of, which could potentially indicate challenges faced by the company.

The fact that EuroDry is operating a fleet of only 12 vessels, with a planned increase to 14, may suggest limitations in growth potential compared to larger competitors in the drybulk shipping market.

FAQ

When will EuroDry announce its financial results?

EuroDry will release its financial results for the fourth quarter on February 24, 2025, before market opens in New York.

How can I join the EuroDry conference call?

Participants can join by dialing 877 405 1226 or +1 201 689 7823, quoting “EuroDry” before the call starts.

Will there be a webcast of the financial results presentation?

Yes, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on EuroDry's website.

What is EuroDry's current fleet capacity?

EuroDry's fleet currently consists of 12 vessels with a total cargo capacity of 843,402 dwt.

Who manages EuroDry's ship operations?

EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd. and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd., both of which handle vessel management.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on February 24, 2025 before market opens in New York.





On the same day, Monday, February 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.







Conference





Call





details:







Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “EuroDry” to the operator and/or conference ID 13751962.





Click here for









additional participant International









Toll -Free access numbers



.







Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.





Click here





for the









call me option



.









Audio





Webcast-





Slides





Presentation:







There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website





http://www.eurodry.gr





and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





The slide presentation for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (



www.eurodry.gr)



on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.







About





EuroDry





Ltd.







EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements. After the sale of M/V Tasos, the Company has a fleet of 12 vessels, including 2 Kamsarmax drybulk, 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 12 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 843,402 dwt. On a fully delivered basis, the Company’s fleet will increase to 14 drybulk ships with a cargo capacity of about 970,402 dwt.





Visit our website





www.eurodry.gr















Company





Contact









Investor





Relations





/





Financial





Media











Tasos Aslidis





Chief Financial Officer





EuroDry Ltd.





11 Canterbury Lane,





Watchung, NJ07069





Tel. (908) 301-9091





E-mail:





aha@eurodry.gr









Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:





eurodry@capitallink.com











