EuroDry (EDRY) Price Target Increased by 35.38% to 29.92

The average one-year price target for EuroDry (NasdaqCM:EDRY) has been revised to $29.92 / share. This is an increase of 35.38% from the prior estimate of $22.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.02% from the latest reported closing price of $20.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in EuroDry. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDRY is 0.00%, an increase of 64.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.62% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 39K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDRY by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Archer Investment holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

