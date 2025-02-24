EURODRY Earnings Results: $EDRY Reports Quarterly Earnings

EURODRY ($EDRY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $14,510,000, missing estimates of $15,695,076 by $-1,185,076.
EURODRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of EURODRY stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 8,900 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,680
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,089 shares (+470.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,996
- LINDEN THOMAS ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 4,289 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,036
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,190
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,434 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,060
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,336 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,388
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,100
