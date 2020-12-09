Euroclear, Shanghai Clearing House to partner on 'Yulan bonds'

HONG KONG, December 9 (IFR) - Euroclear said it has partnered with Shanghai Clearing House to create a new asset class, known as Yulan bonds.

The bonds, named after Shanghai's city flower, will be issued through Shanghai Clearing House, although international investors will be able to settle the transactions within Euroclear's network.

The first issuance is expected sometime in the first quarter. The bonds will largely be denominated in US dollars and euros, although the platform is open to all currencies.

(Reporting by Thomas Blott; Editing by Steve Garton)

((thomas.blott@refinitiv.com; +852 6071 7039))