EuroChem's AB Lifosa to resume limited fertiliser output

November 07, 2022 — 07:50 am EST

Written by Michael Shields for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lithuanian phosphate fertiliser maker AB Lifosa has agreed with a government-appointed administrator to resume limited production, Swiss-based parent EuroChem said on Monday.

Production halted in September, with raw materials unavailable and no progress on securing new shipments. Work with the administrator who has been in control since May has now resulted in the lifting of some supply restrictions, EuroChem said in a statement.

This would allow a restart at reduced capacity in December, providing sourcing can be secured immediately.

The current shutdown was the second of its kind this year. Lifosa's production capacity exceeds 1 million metric tonnes in a normal year.

