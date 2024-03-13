EuroChem opens plant to produce 15% of Brazil's phosphate fertilizer output

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - EuroChem said on Wednesday it will inaugurate a $1 billion plant in Brazil that will manufacture fertilizers for soybean, corn and sugarcane and produce 15% of the country's phosphate output.

Based in Brazil's southeastern Minas Gerais state, the plant is Swiss-headquartered EuroChem's first vertical project integrating mining, processing, production and fertilizer distribution outside Europe, it said in a statement.

Its inauguration ceremony was attended by Brazilian officials including President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and senior members of his cabinet.

The investment is a boon to Lula's government, which is trying to reduce Brazil's reliance on fertilizer imports, an initiative launched by his predecessor in 2022 amid a supply crisis sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a speech during the ceremony, Lula said the Russia-Ukraine conflict increased Brazil's awareness that more fertilizers should be produced domestically.

"Last year we paid $25 billion to import fertilizers into Brazil," Lula said, noting that it could have been spent to create jobs in the country and boost the economy. "We want to stop being an importer."

Russia, China and Canada are among Brazil's biggest fertilizer suppliers, trade data showed. Brazil currently imports about 85% of its crop nutrient needs.

EuroChem's new unit consists of an open-pit phosphate mine with more than 350 million metric tons of mineral reserves and an approximately 25 year lifespan.

The project also has sulfuric and phosphoric acid plants, as well as acidulation and granulation units.

