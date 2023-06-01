Eurocell (LSE:ECEL) Price Target Decreased by 7.80% to 221.00

The average one-year price target for Eurocell (LSE:ECEL) has been revised to 221.00 / share. This is an decrease of 7.80% from the prior estimate of 239.70 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.01% from the latest reported closing price of 114.50 / share.

Eurocell Maintains 9.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurocell. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECEL is 1.79%, a decrease of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3,860K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IQRIX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 1,523K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 1,106K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 722K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MQRIX - ACR Multi-Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 510K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

