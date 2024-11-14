News & Insights

Eurocell Enhances Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

November 14, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has repurchased 17,631 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 179.96 pence each, as part of its share buyback program on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction brings the total number of shares held in treasury to 1,342,000, while the total voting rights remain at 102,231,751. This move could influence shareholder calculations and interest notifications under financial regulations.

