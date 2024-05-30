Eurocell Completes Share Buyback and Reduces Capital

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has recently bought back 136,675 of its ordinary shares at a uniform price of 130 pence per share, which will subsequently be cancelled. This share repurchase reduces the company’s issued share capital to 107,727,010 shares, excluding treasury shares. Shareholders may use this new total for voting rights as the reference for disclosing changes in shareholding as per regulatory requirements.

For further insights into GB:ECEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.