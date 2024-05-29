News & Insights

Stocks

Eurocell Completes Share Buyback and Cancels Shares

May 29, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has successfully completed a share buyback, purchasing 130,867 ordinary shares at a uniform price of 130.50 pence each, which will be subsequently cancelled. This transaction reduces the company’s issued share capital to 107,863,685 shares, with the same number representing the total voting rights. The buyback, executed through Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange, is part of Eurocell’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

