Eurocell Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has repurchased 20,422 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 184.00p to 185.00p per share, as part of its share buyback program. This move leaves the company with 1,342,000 treasury shares and a total of 102,375,653 voting rights, potentially influencing shareholder interest calculations.

For further insights into GB:ECEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.