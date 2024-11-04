News & Insights

Eurocell Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

November 04, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

Eurocell plc has repurchased 20,422 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 184.00p to 185.00p per share, as part of its share buyback program. This move leaves the company with 1,342,000 treasury shares and a total of 102,375,653 voting rights, potentially influencing shareholder interest calculations.

