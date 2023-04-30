Eurobio Scientific (EPA:ALERS) Price Target Decreased by 9.38% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Eurobio Scientific (EPA:ALERS) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an decrease of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.71% from the latest reported closing price of 16.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurobio Scientific. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALERS is 0.01%, a decrease of 51.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALERS by 23.79% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALERS by 30.02% over the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

