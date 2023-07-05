Eurobio Scientific (EPA:ALERS) Price Target Decreased by 6.90% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Eurobio Scientific (EPA:ALERS) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an decrease of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 29.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.05% from the latest reported closing price of 14.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurobio Scientific. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALERS is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.21% to 39K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALERS by 23.79% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 26.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALERS by 23.97% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALERS by 30.02% over the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

