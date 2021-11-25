Eurobank swings to profit Jan-Sept, loan-loss provisions drop 25%

Adds details, CEO's comment

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, swung to profit in the first nine months amid lower provisions for impaired loans and higher commission income, after reporting losses in the same period a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net profit of 216 million euros versus a net loss of 1.08 billion in the same period of 2020.

Loan-loss provisions fell 25.3% year-on-year to 318 million euros, with its so-called non-performing exposures (NPE) dropping to 7.3% of its loan book to 2.9 billion from 14.9% at the end of September 2020.

"It's the first time that a Greek bank reports a single-digit ratio during the last 10 years, sending a strong signal of return to financial normalcy," Chief Executive Fokion Karavias said in a statement.

Banks in Greece have been working to reduce a pile of about 30 billion euros in bad loans, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis that shrank the country’s economy by a quarter.

Eurobank's net fee and commission income grew 18.4% year-on-year to 326 million euros, mainly due to fees from network activities, rental income and lending, it said. This more than offset a 2.0% drop in net interest income.

Its net interest margin dropped to 1.90% from 2.05% in the 9-months a year earlier.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

