Eurobank swings to profit in 9-month results

Contributor
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, was profitable in the first nine months of the year after losses in the same period a year earlier, on the back of lower provisions for impaired loans and higher commission income, it said on Thursday.

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, was profitable in the first nine months of the year after losses in the same period a year earlier, on the back of lower provisions for impaired loans and higher commission income, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net profit of 216 million euros versus a net loss of 1.08 billion in the same period of 2020.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters