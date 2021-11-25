Eurobank swings to profit in 9-month results

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, was profitable in the first nine months of the year after losses in the same period a year earlier, on the back of lower provisions for impaired loans and higher commission income, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net profit of 216 million euros versus a net loss of 1.08 billion in the same period of 2020.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

