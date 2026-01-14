Eurobank S.A. - Depositary Receipt (EGFEY) Price Target Decreased by 24.88% to 2.11

The average one-year price target for Eurobank S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:EGFEY) has been revised to $2.11 / share. This is a decrease of 24.88% from the prior estimate of $2.80 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.63 to a high of $2.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.74% from the latest reported closing price of $1.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurobank S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGFEY is 0.02%, an increase of 65.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.17% to 400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIDJX - Fidelity SAI Sustainable Sector Fund holds 309K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 57K shares.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 37.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGFEY by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Diversified Trust holds 15K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 31.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGFEY by 54.75% over the last quarter.

