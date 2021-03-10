Eurobank plans new bad loan securitisation, grows profit in 2020

(Adds CEO comment, details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Eurobank , one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew adjusted net profit last year and plans a new securitisation of impaired credit to further reduce its bad loan ratio, it said on Wednesday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported adjusted net profit of 544 million euros ($646.92 million) versus net earnings of 257 million in 2019.

Unadjusted, the net result was a loss of 1.231 billion euros last year, including the loss from its so-called Cairo securitisation of bad debt and the sale of loan servicer FPS, which totaled 1.33 billion euros, and the cost of a voluntary exit scheme for staff.

Eurobank's ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which include non-performing loans and other credit likely to turn bad, dropped to 14% of its loan book at the end of December from 14.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The bank said it plans to securitise about 3.3 billion euros of non-performing exposures this year, a project dubbed 'Mexico', to further cleanse its loan portfolio. The transaction will reduce its NPE ratio to 9.0% by the end of 2021.

"Despite the adverse environment due to COVID-19, Eurobank is taking another step towards completing its balance sheet clean up," Chief Executive Fokion Karavias said in a statement.

He said Eurobank aims to be the first bank with a single-digit NPE ratio in Greece this year.

Eurobank, with operations in Bulgaria and Cyprus, said operations outside Greece remained profitable, contributing adjusted net profit of 128 million euros last year, down from 168 million in 2019.

It said its network in Greece was reduced to 301 branches from 350 in 2019, with its employee headcount down by 1,800 including a voluntary exit scheme for 800 employees in Greece. ($1 = 0.8409 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROBANK RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

