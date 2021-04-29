Eurobank issues senior preferred debt, raises 500 mln euros

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four big lenders, issued a preferred senior note raising 500 million euros ($606 million), its first bond transaction in international capital markets since 2017, it said on Thursday.

The bank said investor demand reached 1.25 billion euros, enabling it to lower the interest rate by 25 basis points to a reoffer yield of 2.125%.

The bond matures May 5, 2027, and is callable at par on May 5, 2026. It pays a coupon of 2.0% annually.

Settlement will be May 5 and the notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF market.

The bank said the issue attracted orders from institutional investors across 17 countries and was over-subscribed by more than two times.

BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Europe, HSBC and UBS acted as joint lead managers.

($1 = 0.8256 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.