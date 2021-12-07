Eurobank in deal to sell 805 of merchant acquiring business to Worldline

Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Tuesday it entered into a binding agreement to sell 80% of its merchant acquiring business to French payments firm Worldline.

As part of the deal, Worldline will aim to leverage Eurobank's banking network as a commercial channel to distribute its payment product and services to physical and online merchants.

