Eurobank in deal to sell 805 of merchant acquiring business to Worldline

ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Tuesday it entered into a binding agreement to sell 80% of its merchant acquiring business to French payments firm Worldline WLN.PA.

As part of the deal, Worldline will aim to leverage Eurobank's banking network as a commercial channel to distribute its payment product and services to physical and online merchants.

