Eurobank grows Q1 earnings y/y on higher commission income

Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew net profit in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier after lower operating costs and higher fee and commission income, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net profit of 70 million euros ($85.43 million) versus net earnings of 57 million in the same period a year earlier.

