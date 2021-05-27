Eurobank grows Q1 earnings y/y on higher commission income

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew net profit in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier after lower operating costs and higher fee and commission income, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net profit of 70 million euros ($85.43 million) versus net earnings of 57 million in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8194 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

